Ad
euobserver
Osborne: "We were prepared for the unexpected and we are equipped for whatever happens" (Photo: Conservatives)

UK economy is strong, says finance minister

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Britain's economy is strong and the authorities have made "robust contingency plans" to deal with the consequences of the vote to leave the EU, its finance minister said.  

Chancellor of the exchequer George Osborne spoke at 7AM local time on Monday (27 June), before financial markets open in Europe.

It was the first time he had spoken since the referendum and since the pound fell to a 30-year low against the US dollar as a consequence of the vote to leave the EU.

He said he...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Related articles

EU will not press UK for immediate exit talks
UK in political turmoil after Brexit vote
Osborne: "We were prepared for the unexpected and we are equipped for whatever happens" (Photo: Conservatives)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections