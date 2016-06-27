UK economy is strong, says finance minister

Britain's economy is strong and the authorities have made "robust contingency plans" to deal with the consequences of the vote to leave the EU, its finance minister said.

Chancellor of the exchequer George Osborne spoke at 7AM local time on Monday (27 June), before financial markets open in Europe.

It was the first time he had spoken since the referendum and since the pound fell to a 30-year low against the US dollar as a consequence of the vote to leave the EU.

He said he...