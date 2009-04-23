Topolanek calls for EU-led investigation in Moldova

Czech premier Mirek Topolanek on Wednesday called for an EU-led probe into the post-election violence in Moldova, while maintaining his invitation to Moldovan authorities for the Eastern Partnership in two weeks time in Prague.
"I have recommended establishing an investigation committee with representatives of the European Commission and the opposition," he said after separately meeting opposition leaders and the country's president Vladimir Voronin in Chisinau.
Following legislat...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here