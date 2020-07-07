The rationale behind US troop withdrawals from Germany

Last month, amid increasing cases of Covid-19 across the United States, president Donald Trump announced that the US would be withdrawing or redeploying 9,500 of its 34,500 troops stationed in Germany, a decision which has reportedly been ill-communicated to German government officials and left senior US military personnel scratching their heads.
This decision affects more t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Ed Biggins is head of research for the Paris-based International Development Research Network.
Ed Biggins is head of research for the Paris-based International Development Research Network.