EU plans sanctions if UK violates Brexit transition deal

The EU plans to be able to sanction the UK if London violates the agreements reached on the transition period, according to a draft by the European Commission seen by EUobserver.
In the document the EU executive has set out the basics for the transition period after the UK leaves the EU on 29 March 2019 until 31 December 2020.
It is the legal translation of the negotiating directives agreed by member states last week.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
