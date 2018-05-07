At Northern Irish border, Brexit risks hard-won peace

In Belfast's Alexandra Park stands a very hard border. A three-meter high wall cuts through the hilly green meadow, separating the republican Catholic and the unionist Protestant communities.

It is the only park in Europe divided by a wall. When built in 1994, it served as a swift solution to separate locals, thus curbing violence in an area that has seen running battles.

It took Ciaran Shannon until 2011 to put a gate in the wall linking the two communities following the Good F...