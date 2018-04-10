Ad
A Magyar Nemzet sheet at the also defunct Nepszabadsag office in 2016 (Photo: Facebook - Nepszabi Szerkesztoseg)

Hungary's main opposition media shuts down after election

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Budapest,

Hungary's main opposition daily newspaper Magyar Nemzet will shut down on Wednesday (11 April), the publisher announced on Tuesday following prime minister Viktor Orban's landslide victory on Sunday.

The publisher cited financial reasons, and said the online version and a sister radio, Lanchid, will cease their operations as well.

The 80-year old Magyar Nemzet (Hungarian Nation) has been the largest print daily that retained ...

