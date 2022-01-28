Don't Look Up - but for vaccines

The world is heading for catastrophe. Thankfully scientists have found a way to keep people safe. The public money spent on research has paid off. Relief. All the politicians have to do is follow the science. Then someone with the ear of the president reminds them about the commercial interests at stake.
Netflix's new satirical disaster movie, Don't Look Up, is primarily a warning about our failure to act on climate change but i...
Claes-Mikael Ståhl is deputy general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC).
