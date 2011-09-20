Former leaders urge EU to recognise Palestine

Senior EU personalities have called for member states to recognise Palestinian independence as UN negotiations count down to Friday (23 September), when Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas is to put forward his draft resolution.
"Should this request [for full UN membership] be made, the EU should support it, coupling it with a clear expectation that an independent Palestine would be prepared to conduct negotiations with Israel," the joint statement, seen by EUobserver, says.
Noting ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
