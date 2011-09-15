Ad
euobserver
The EU parliament in full throttle in Strasbourg (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Deal reached on EU economic governance laws

by Honor Mahony,

After months of fraught negotiations, a deal has been reached on six new laws - the so-called Six-Pack - designed to keep eurozone member states' budgets in check and to prevent a repetition of the current debt crisis.

The agreement, hammered out by European Parliament and Polish EU presidency and European Commission officials late on Wednesday (14 September), still has a few formalities to complete before it becomes EU law.

It will come up for discussion by eurozone finance min...

