Deal reached on EU economic governance laws

After months of fraught negotiations, a deal has been reached on six new laws - the so-called Six-Pack - designed to keep eurozone member states' budgets in check and to prevent a repetition of the current debt crisis.

The agreement, hammered out by European Parliament and Polish EU presidency and European Commission officials late on Wednesday (14 September), still has a few formalities to complete before it becomes EU law.

It will come up for discussion by eurozone finance min...