TTIP leaks: US undermining EU standards, says Greenpeace

The US is pressuring the EU to roll back environmental and health standards as part of a free trade deal, according to confidential documents obtained by Greenpeace.

"We have known that the EU position was bad, now we see the US position is even worse," said Jorgo Riss, director of Greenpeace EU, in a statement on Sunday (1 May).

EU negotiators and their US counterparts concluded their latest round of talks on the so-called Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) las...