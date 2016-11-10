Merkel urges Trump to respect 'values'

Germany and France have appealed to Donald Trump to respect “shared values”. They “still don’t get it”, a former EU diplomat said.

Poland has also voiced trust that Trump would respect Nato promises, but Russia is uncorking champagne.



German chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday (9 November) offered the US president-elect “close cooperation” based on “shared values”, which she listed as being: “democracy, freedom, respect for the right and dignity of every individual, irrespective...