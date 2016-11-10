Ad
Merkel with acting US leader Obama on one his previous trips to Berlin (Photo: Bundesregierung)

Merkel urges Trump to respect 'values'

by Andrew Rettman and Lisbeth Kirk, BRUSSELS and BERLIN,

Germany and France have appealed to Donald Trump to respect “shared values”. They “still don’t get it”, a former EU diplomat said.

Poland has also voiced trust that Trump would respect Nato promises, but Russia is uncorking champagne. \n \nGerman chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday (9 November) offered the US president-elect “close cooperation” based on “shared values”, which she listed as being: “democracy, freedom, respect for the right and dignity of every individual, irrespective...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

