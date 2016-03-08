Ad
"We made a bold decision," said Turkey's PM Davutoglu (l) (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU to send smuggled Syrians back to Turkey

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU will start returning all irregular migrants back to Turkey from the Greek islands, including smuggled Syrian nationals, under a plan hammered out with Turkey's prime minister Ahmet Davutoglu at a summit in Brussels.

"The prime minister [Davutoglu] confirmed to accept the rapid return of all migrants coming from Turkey to Greece that are not in need of international protection," EU Council president Donald Tusk told reporters in the early hours of Tuesday (8 March).

Syrian ...

EU-Turkey plan: no refugees on Greek islands
