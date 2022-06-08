UK shows 'bad faith' in post-Brexit talks, Irish PM says

The UK has shown "bad faith" in efforts to scrap parts of the post-Brexit trade arrangement regarding Northern Ireland, Irish prime minister Micheal Martin said.
Martin was speaking to MEPs in Strasbourg on Wednesday (8 June), a day before UK prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to unveil legislation to suspend parts of the protocol designed to tackle post-Brexit trade.
"It is perfectly reasonable to look for ways to improve t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.