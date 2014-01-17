Germany warns Ukraine on anti-protest law

The German government on Friday (17 January) said controversial Ukrainian laws banning pro-EU protests would have "consequences" for its EU relations.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said the legislation, which bans protests and introduces the "concept of foreign agent" into criminal law, will make life difficult for opposition activists and NGOs.

"The German government expresses its great concern about this law, which marks a turn-around from European value...