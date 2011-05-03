Ad
euobserver
Inside the White House situation room as troops were raiding the Bin Laden compound (Photo: The White House)

EU and US: Bin Laden death was not assassination

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU officials have backed the US line that the killing of Osama bin Laden, three of his aides and a woman, was not a targeted assassination because US troops were prepared to take him alive.

"I welcome the successful operation by US special forces aimed at bringing Osama bin Laden to justice, which has led to his death," the EU's anti-terrorism co-ordinator Gilles de Kerchove said in a statement on Monday (2 May).

Echoing earlier remarks from the White House, de Kerchove said that...

Tags

euobserver

