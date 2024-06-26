EU scorn for Russia's media ban muted by Hungary

Russia's media ban made diplomats and reporters in EU capitals smile, as Hungary, once again, nailed its flag to the Kremlin's mast.
The decision to black out 81 media from 25 EU states would have little impact inside Russia in any case, said Mikhail Komin, editor of the independent Novaya Gazeta Europe newspaper, which was banned in Russia in 2022....
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
