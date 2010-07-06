Ad
Tamil Tiger protest in London. Both the Tigers and the government have been accused of human rights violations (Photo: Daniele Sartori)

EU cancels Sri Lanka trade perks over human rights

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Union has withdrawn part of a preferential tariff regime for Sri Lanka in the wake of the country's deteriorating human rights situation.

As of 15 August, the Asian island country will have its participation in what is called "GSP Plus," a system that gives 16 economically vulnerable developing countries which have ratified and effectively implemented 27 international conventions in the fields of human and labour rights, sustainable development and good governance additiona...

