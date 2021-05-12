Ad
The EU's Indo-Pacific future looks bright provided three strategic pitfalls are avoided

Column

EU needs good diplomats in Indo-Pacific, not people in uniforms

EU & the World
Opinion
by Shada Islam, Brussels,

Europe's planned strategy for a stronger "strategic focus, presence and actions" in the Indo-Pacific sparks breathless commentary. No holds are barred as experts, young and old, qualified and not-so-qualified, weigh in with their views.

It is all good, worthy stuff.

Only the curmudgeonly would deny the EU its moment of glory and the chance t...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Shada Islam is an independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project.

