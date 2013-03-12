Israel urges EU to back new peace plan for Syria

Israeli President Shimon Peres has urged the EU to get behind his novel idea on how to stop the war in Syria - by sending in Arab peacekeepers under a UN mandate.

Speaking to press in the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday (12 March), he said the world "cannot stand by when a massacre is carried out by the Syrian President against his own people and his own children."

He noted that Western military intervention would not be acceptable to Syrian people.

But he said ...