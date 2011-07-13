Ad
euobserver
Maleh in the European Parliament: 'How can a man put a pistol to your head and say I make a dialogue with him?' (Photo: EUobserver)

Syrian opposition tells EU that Assad will fall in 'weeks'

EU & the World
by Maebh McMahon and Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A leading Syrian dissident has told EU institutions the days of Syrian President Bashar Assad are numbered. But there is little the union can do to influence events.

"In maybe a couple of weeks, we will be the winners and the regime will fall down - they are finished now," Hatham Maleh - a 79-year-old lawyer, human rights activist and former prisoner of conscience - told EUobsever in Brussels on Wednesday (12 July).

Putting numbers on the violence, he said Assad's forces have kil...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Maleh in the European Parliament: 'How can a man put a pistol to your head and say I make a dialogue with him?' (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections