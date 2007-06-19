EU to sponsor Palestinian emergency government

EU foreign ministers announced on Monday (18 June) that the bloc would resume direct financial aid to the Palestinians, openly signalling their support for the new emergency cabinet which excludes Hamas, following days of violent clashes in the region.
The move comes after Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday appointed a new executive led by Salam Fayyad, the former finance minister in the government of national unity shared with Hamas, the group on both the EU and US terrorist...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here