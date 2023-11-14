The EU is failing on Israel-Gaza, so it's now up to member states

As calls for a Gaza ceasefire intensify and antisemitism and Islamophobia flare up across Europe, EU countries continue to demonstrate a woeful inability to meet their international and domestic obligations.
The EU's failure to press Israel on an immediate ceasefire makes a mockery of the bloc's repeated claims to be a defender of international rules including the so-called rules of war.
Meanwhile ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Shada Islam is an EUobserver columnist, and independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She has recently won the European Woman in Media award and the Media Career Award 2023 for her outstanding work and powerful voice on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality.
Shada Islam is an EUobserver columnist, and independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She has recently won the European Woman in Media award and the Media Career Award 2023 for her outstanding work and powerful voice on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality.