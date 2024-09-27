Ad
euobserver
In her most recent State of the Union speech last September, Ursula von der Leyen accused China of having 'flooded' the world market with 'cheaper electric cars … their price is kept artificially low by huge state subsidies' (Photo: Yadid Levy / Nordic Council)

Analysis

What's at stake in the EU-China electric vehicles battle?

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU is in a global race with China, as well as the United States, to manufacture electric vehicles and obtain the cobalt and lithium needed to make EV batteries. 

China is currently ahead in the race, but the EU reckons that it has given itself an

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyAnalysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

China opens probe into EU dairy subsidies in new round of trade war
EU to take China trade battle to WTO, accuses Beijing of trumped up dairy claims
EU to hold talks with Chinese minister after rejecting offer on electric cars
In her most recent State of the Union speech last September, Ursula von der Leyen accused China of having 'flooded' the world market with 'cheaper electric cars … their price is kept artificially low by huge state subsidies' (Photo: Yadid Levy / Nordic Council)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyAnalysis

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections