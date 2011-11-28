Frustration on eurozone crisis to mark EU-US summit

EU and US leaders will gather for a bilateral meeting on Monday (28 November) with little of substance likely to be agreed and against a backdrop of exasperation in Washington over the handling of the eurozone crisis.

EU presidents Jose Manuel Barroso and Herman Van Rompuy as well as foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and EU trade chief Karel De Gucht will take part in the summit, which is expected to see discussion on international issues such as Iran's nuclear programme, violence i...