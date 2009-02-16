EU gas police to stay until end of winter

EU monitors are to stay in Russia and Ukraine until at least April amid concern about the stability of a new gas transit deal, in working conditions marked by freezing cold, slices of pig fat and packs of barking dogs.
"The [gas crisis] wound is recent. It has not yet scarred over and we are still in the middle of winter," European Commission energy spokesman Ferran Tarradelas Espuny told EUobserver.
A task force of 22 EU gas company experts and European Commission "diplomats" set...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
