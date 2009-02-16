EU gas police to stay until end of winter

EU monitors are to stay in Russia and Ukraine until at least April amid concern about the stability of a new gas transit deal, in working conditions marked by freezing cold, slices of pig fat and packs of barking dogs.

"The [gas crisis] wound is recent. It has not yet scarred over and we are still in the middle of winter," European Commission energy spokesman Ferran Tarradelas Espuny told EUobserver.

A task force of 22 EU gas company experts and European Commission "diplomats" set...