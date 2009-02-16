Ad
euobserver
Christina Fenin at the "end of the world" in Platovo (Photo: Christina Fenin)

EU gas police to stay until end of winter

EU & the World
by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

EU monitors are to stay in Russia and Ukraine until at least April amid concern about the stability of a new gas transit deal, in working conditions marked by freezing cold, slices of pig fat and packs of barking dogs.

"The [gas crisis] wound is recent. It has not yet scarred over and we are still in the middle of winter," European Commission energy spokesman Ferran Tarradelas Espuny told EUobserver.

A task force of 22 EU gas company experts and European Commission "diplomats" set...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Christina Fenin at the "end of the world" in Platovo (Photo: Christina Fenin)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections