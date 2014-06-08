Poroshenko: 'My pen is in my hands' to sign EU pact

Ukraine’s new President, Petro Poroshenko, at his "modest" inauguration said he wants to sign an EU trade treaty as soon as possible.

“My pen is in my hands and as soon as the EU approves the respective decision, the signature of the President of Ukraine will appear in this fateful document,” he said in a speech at the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, on Saturday (7 June).

“We consider it as the first step toward full membership in the EU. Nobody has the right to veto th...