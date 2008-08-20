Belarus frees final prisoners in EU sanctions bid

Belarus on Wednesday (20 August) pardoned two more dissidents, Syarhei Parsyukevich and Andrei Kim, clearing its jails of major political prisoners in a bid to improve relations with the EU.
Mr Parsyukevich and Mr Kim had been serving two-and-a-half and one-and-a-half year sentences, respectively, after taking part in street protests in January.
Their release comes just two days after Minsk freed opposition leader Alexander Kazulin, with no more long-term prisoners of conscience ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
