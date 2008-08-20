Belarus frees final prisoners in EU sanctions bid

Belarus on Wednesday (20 August) pardoned two more dissidents, Syarhei Parsyukevich and Andrei Kim, clearing its jails of major political prisoners in a bid to improve relations with the EU.

Mr Parsyukevich and Mr Kim had been serving two-and-a-half and one-and-a-half year sentences, respectively, after taking part in street protests in January.

Their release comes just two days after Minsk freed opposition leader Alexander Kazulin, with no more long-term prisoners of conscience ...