Street protests in Minsk are a risky business (Photo: charter97.org)

Belarus frees final prisoners in EU sanctions bid

by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

Belarus on Wednesday (20 August) pardoned two more dissidents, Syarhei Parsyukevich and Andrei Kim, clearing its jails of major political prisoners in a bid to improve relations with the EU.

Mr Parsyukevich and Mr Kim had been serving two-and-a-half and one-and-a-half year sentences, respectively, after taking part in street protests in January.

Their release comes just two days after Minsk freed opposition leader Alexander Kazulin, with no more long-term prisoners of conscience ...

Andrew Rettman

