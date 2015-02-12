Ad
Tusk (l) and Juncker after the informal EU summit on Thursday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU warns of more sanctions if Russia flouts ceasefire

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU leaders gave a “cautious” welcome to the Ukraine ceasefire deal on Thursday (12 February) but warned of further sanctions if it isn’t implemented.

“We gave it our cautious approval. But words set down on paper must be accompanied by deeds … If this doesn’t happen we won’t hesitate to take further steps”, Council chief Donald Tusk told press after a summit in Brussels.

“This conflict isn’t just about the territorial integrity of Ukraine. The whole geopolitical order in Europe a...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

