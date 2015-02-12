EU warns of more sanctions if Russia flouts ceasefire

EU leaders gave a “cautious” welcome to the Ukraine ceasefire deal on Thursday (12 February) but warned of further sanctions if it isn’t implemented.

“We gave it our cautious approval. But words set down on paper must be accompanied by deeds … If this doesn’t happen we won’t hesitate to take further steps”, Council chief Donald Tusk told press after a summit in Brussels.

“This conflict isn’t just about the territorial integrity of Ukraine. The whole geopolitical order in Europe a...