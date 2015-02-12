Ad
The Swiss government plans to impose quotas on EU workers from 2017 (Photo: Thomas Woodtli)

Swiss immigration law to deepen impasse with EU

Rule of Law
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The Swiss government has outlined legislation aimed at putting in place curbs on EU migration backed in a referendum last February.

As part of a bill published on Wednesday (11 February), quotas will apply to foreign workers based in the Alpine country for more than four months from February 2017, while recruitment priority will be given to Swiss residents.

The bill would require firms to demonstrate that no Swiss workers qualify for a job before obtaining a work permit for a for...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Rule of Law

