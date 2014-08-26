Ad
euobserver
French PM Valls, a moderate Socialist, out-manoeuvered the more left-wing ministers (Photo: partisocialiste)

French government in turmoil over economic policies

EU Political
by Valentina Pop,

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls on Monday (25 August) tendered his government's resignation after more leftist ministers voiced criticism to what is being perceived as German-imposed austerity.

The embattled French President, Francois Hollande, whose popularity ratings are only 17 percent, accepted the resignation and tasked Valls to form a new cabinet by Tuesday, the Elysee palace said in a press release.

"The head of state has asked him [Valls] to form a team in line with th...

EU Political

Latest News

euobserver

