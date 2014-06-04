Ad
Viktor Orban's government has often been in the EU spotlight (Photo: kormany.hu)

Political interference row between Norway and Hungary escalates

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Norway summoned the Hungarian ambassador in Oslo to the foreign ministry on Wednesday (4 June) after the Hungarian authorities two days earlier raided the offices of NGOs involved in administrating aid from the Nordic country.

The move is the latest in a weeks-long spat over accusations by Budapest that Norwegian money has made its way to organisations with links to political parties.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government says some funds ended up with a green political party, P...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

