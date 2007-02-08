US pushes Europe to be tougher on Iran

A high-level US diplomat has publicly urged European leaders to join Washington in a non-military campaign against Iran by tightening financial sanctions against Tehran's continuing reluctance to halt its nuclear activities.

In a speech in Munich on Wednesday (7 February), Gregory Schulte, US ambassador to the UN's nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said the EU could do more to place economic and political pressure on Iran, according to press reports.

