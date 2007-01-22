EU tops up Iran sanctions

EU foreign ministers have agreed to top up sanctions against Iran following its reluctance to adhere to the UN's call for it to freeze its nuclear programme, with extra measures including a travel ban for Iranian officials and students.

At a meeting in Brussels on Monday (22 January), ministers stated they "deplored Iran's failure to take the steps" required by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the UN Security Council.

In a bid to boost UN measures agreed last yea...