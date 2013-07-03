Ad
Wednesday's path of Morales flight 'FAB 1' (Photo: flightradar24.com)

EU states ground Bolivian leader's plane in Snowden affair

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Bolivian President Evo Morales' plane was forced to land in Vienna early on Wednesday (3 July) amid suspicions it was harbouring fugitive whistleblower Edward Snowden.

Morales was en route from an energy meeting in Moscow held on Tuesday, where he had told Russian TV that Bolivia would consider granting Snowden asylum.

He said he was keen “to shield the denounced.”

According to media reports, France, Spain, Italy and Portugal later denied his plane the right to fly over the...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

