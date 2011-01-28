EU 'troubled' by Egypt, but will keep paying aid

The European Union has described repression of pro-democracy demonstrators in Egypt as "deeply troubling" and called on the regime to find a "peaceful way" to respond to the protests.

Speaking of "profound concern" at reports of violence in the country, EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Friday (28 January): "The continued use of force against demonstrators by police and state security forces is deeply troubling."

"In order to avoid further deterioration of the situ...