EU 'troubled' by Egypt, but will keep paying aid

The European Union has described repression of pro-democracy demonstrators in Egypt as "deeply troubling" and called on the regime to find a "peaceful way" to respond to the protests.
Speaking of "profound concern" at reports of violence in the country, EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Friday (28 January): "The continued use of force against demonstrators by police and state security forces is deeply troubling."
"In order to avoid further deterioration of the situ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here