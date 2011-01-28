Ad
euobserver
The streets of Cairo have been filled with thousands of democracy protesters (Photo: Sarah Carr)

EU 'troubled' by Egypt, but will keep paying aid

EU & the World
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Union has described repression of pro-democracy demonstrators in Egypt as "deeply troubling" and called on the regime to find a "peaceful way" to respond to the protests.

Speaking of "profound concern" at reports of violence in the country, EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Friday (28 January): "The continued use of force against demonstrators by police and state security forces is deeply troubling."

"In order to avoid further deterioration of the situ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
The streets of Cairo have been filled with thousands of democracy protesters (Photo: Sarah Carr)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections