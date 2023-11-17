Ad
euobserver
While the EU Commission's backtracked on Hungarian commissioner Oliver Várhelyí's tweets, the official press release muddied the waters even further, stating that 'as there were no payments foreseen, there will be no suspension of payments' (Photo: Wikimedia)

What's actually happening with EU aid for Palestine?

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Barry Andrews, Brussels/Dublin,

EU development policy rarely becomes the subject of family dinnertime conversation.

For better or for worse, such was the case in light of the Hamas attacks on 7 October, when the European Commission appeared to announce the suspension of €690m in funding to Palestine, much to the surprise of many in the international community — and even EU leaders.

Thankfully, this appeared to be a solo-run by Hungary's EU commissioner Olivér V...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Barry Andrews is an Irish MEP with Renew Europe, and a member of the European Parliament development and international trade committees.

Related articles

EU halts Palestine aid as Israel cuts Gaza off
EU in PR meltdown on Palestine aid
No evidence EU aid went to Hamas, says Israel ambassador
Palestine ambassador: Why no EU call for a Gaza ceasefire?
While the EU Commission's backtracked on Hungarian commissioner Oliver Várhelyí's tweets, the official press release muddied the waters even further, stating that 'as there were no payments foreseen, there will be no suspension of payments' (Photo: Wikimedia)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Barry Andrews is an Irish MEP with Renew Europe, and a member of the European Parliament development and international trade committees.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections