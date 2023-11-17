What's actually happening with EU aid for Palestine?

EU development policy rarely becomes the subject of family dinnertime conversation.
For better or for worse, such was the case in light of the Hamas attacks on 7 October, when the European Commission appeared to announce the suspension of €690m in funding to Palestine, much to the surprise of many in the international community — and even EU leaders.
Thankfully, this appeared to be a solo-run by Hungary's EU commissioner Olivér V...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Barry Andrews is an Irish MEP with Renew Europe, and a member of the European Parliament development and international trade committees.
Barry Andrews is an Irish MEP with Renew Europe, and a member of the European Parliament development and international trade committees.