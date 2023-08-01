Ad
euobserver
In response to the recent protests involving Koran burning, Muslim users have initiated online campaigns urging others to boycott Swedish products (Photo: collective nouns)

Security controls reinforced in Sweden after Koran burning

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

In the wake of recent protests involving Koran burnings in the streets of Denmark and Sweden, Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson announced on Tuesday (1 August) that his government will boost border and internal security controls and give police more power to stop and search people.

The Scandinavian countries are at the centre of a heated debate over religious sensitivities and freedom of expression which have sparked concerns over the potential risks to national security.

"Ev...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Silencing Muslim voices: France's authoritarian security state
EU alerts delegations to Dutch anti-Koran film
Dutch PM wins EU solidarity over anti-Koran film
EU anti-Muslim hatred post still vacant
In response to the recent protests involving Koran burning, Muslim users have initiated online campaigns urging others to boycott Swedish products (Photo: collective nouns)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections