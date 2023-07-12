Ad
Over the past decade, the richest one percent have accumulated more than half of the new wealth created (Photo: Michael Heuser)

Wanted: 1m signatures for EU tax on super-rich

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

A new European tax on the richest one percent is now a step closer to being proposed, although there is still a long way to go — and resistance from its most ardent opponents remains strong.

Last June, a group of activists, economists, politicians and even some billionaires, registered a European citizens' initiative, calling on the EU to introduce a tax on the very rich to fund social and environment...

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

