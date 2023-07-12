Wanted: 1m signatures for EU tax on super-rich

A new European tax on the richest one percent is now a step closer to being proposed, although there is still a long way to go — and resistance from its most ardent opponents remains strong.
Last June, a group of activists, economists, politicians and even some billionaires, registered a European citizens' initiative, calling on the EU to introduce a tax on the very rich to fund social and environment...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.