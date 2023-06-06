EU political ads rules could be 'hotbed for retaliatory flagging'

The European Union was founded on the principles of shared economic prosperity and the protection of fundamental rights, including freedom of speech and expression. Index on Censorship, established in 1972, has been a staunch ally in upholding these principles. Initially, our mission focused on smuggling dissident material out of the former Soviet Union, publishing it, and then smuggling it back in.
However, the landscape has dramatically...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Ruth Anderson is the CEO of Index on Censorship, the London-based free speech NGO, and a Labour member of the House of Lords.
Ruth Anderson is the CEO of Index on Censorship, the London-based free speech NGO, and a Labour member of the House of Lords.