Zooming in on energy and migration This WEEK

We hope you all in the Brussels bubble have been busy over the weekend downloading your Twitter archive amid fears it will simply collapse, after the world's richest man took over the website a couple of weeks ago.

If it does collapse, there might be a slight panic in the EU capital — how we will find out about gossip, or odd articles that you would have not come across otherwise, plus of course futile debates.

However, we are bringing you the agenda for next week, so even witho...