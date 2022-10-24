Ad
euobserver
Energy ministers in the EU had been given the task to find a compromise on energy price caps (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Energy still in focus This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU energy ministers will try to break the impasse at their council meeting on Tuesday (25 October), after EU leaders told them to hammer out the details of a possible price cap last week.

A compromise is nevertheless only expected at a likely extraordinary meeting in November, EU officials said.

EU leaders last week tried to reach a deal on how to control the price of gas, but the technically difficult task will remain on the ministers' table.

The same day, the European P...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Why are EU countries leaving the Energy Charter Treaty?
EU is 'close to the solution' on gas price cap
EU leaders aim to break impasse on energy crisis talks
EU commission set to unveil 'dynamic' gas price cap proposal
Energy ministers in the EU had been given the task to find a compromise on energy price caps (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections