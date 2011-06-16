Booming Chinese art market surpasses Europe

China has become the second largest art market in the world after the US, surpassing Europe, where high taxes are a turn off for high-end buyers and sellers.
If forty years ago it was illegal to own a piece of artwork in China, nowadays its art market is second only to the US, having for the first time surpassed the British one, a report published by the European Fine Art Foundation reveals.
The contemporary art market, for instance, rose from one million US dollars in 2002 to ove...
