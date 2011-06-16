Ad
euobserver
The world's greatest artists are getting used to seeing this currency when selling their art (Photo: EUobserver)

Booming Chinese art market surpasses Europe

EU & the World
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

China has become the second largest art market in the world after the US, surpassing Europe, where high taxes are a turn off for high-end buyers and sellers.

If forty years ago it was illegal to own a piece of artwork in China, nowadays its art market is second only to the US, having for the first time surpassed the British one, a report published by the European Fine Art Foundation reveals.

The contemporary art market, for instance, rose from one million US dollars in 2002 to ove...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
The world's greatest artists are getting used to seeing this currency when selling their art (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections