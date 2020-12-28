Ad
EU ambassadors already met on 25 December in Brussels to have a look at the final version of the deal agreed by the UK and EU negotiators (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU prepares to ratify post-Brexit trade deal

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU machinery has started the process of approving the EU-UK trade deal, after it was agreed by negotiators on the afternoon of Christmas Eve last week.

EU ambassadors of the 27 member states are meeting in Brussels on Monday (28 December) and are expected to agree to provisionally apply the agreement.

The EU Commission proposed to apply the deal until 28 February 2021 as a first step.

It means the accord can come into force on 1 January, when the transition period ends...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

