EU prepares to ratify post-Brexit trade deal

The EU machinery has started the process of approving the EU-UK trade deal, after it was agreed by negotiators on the afternoon of Christmas Eve last week.

EU ambassadors of the 27 member states are meeting in Brussels on Monday (28 December) and are expected to agree to provisionally apply the agreement.

The EU Commission proposed to apply the deal until 28 February 2021 as a first step.

It means the accord can come into force on 1 January, when the transition period ends...