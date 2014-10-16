Putin says Western sanctions threaten nuclear 'stability'

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has said the Ukraine crisis threatens nuclear “strategic stability” and global “economic health”.

“We hope our partners will realise the futility of attempts to blackmail Russia and remember what consequences discord between major nuclear powers could bring for strategic stability”, he said, referring to EU and US sanctions, in Serb daily Politika on Thursday (16 October).

“If the main goal is to isolate our country, it’s an absurd and illusory goal...