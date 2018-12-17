EU gives Switzerland another six months for a deal

The EU Commission said on Monday (17 December) it would allow another six-month period for the Swiss stock exchange to maintain access to the EU market - but by then it wants Switzerland to endorse a new treaty with the bloc.

The move extends until the end of June the existing "equivalence" regime, that permits Swiss financial firms to operate in the EU, after it expires by the end of 2018.

Stopping the regime would have meant that companies could not sell financial products b...