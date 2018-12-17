Ad
euobserver
Commissioner Johannes Hahn has said there is no room for renegotiating the Swiss deal - in an echo of the EU's line on the other current deal with a non-EU state, Brexit (Photo: European Commission)

EU gives Switzerland another six months for a deal

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission said on Monday (17 December) it would allow another six-month period for the Swiss stock exchange to maintain access to the EU market - but by then it wants Switzerland to endorse a new treaty with the bloc.

The move extends until the end of June the existing "equivalence" regime, that permits Swiss financial firms to operate in the EU, after it expires by the end of 2018.

Stopping the regime would have meant that companies could not sell financial products b...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Migrants head to Switzerland amid Austria border crackdown
EU angers Switzerland over stock market access
Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland face EU threat on asylum
Switzerland threatens EU immigration quota
Commissioner Johannes Hahn has said there is no room for renegotiating the Swiss deal - in an echo of the EU's line on the other current deal with a non-EU state, Brexit (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections