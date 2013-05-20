Hack the EU: IT security cuts cause concern

A plan to cut spending on IT security in the EU diplomatic corps is causing concern among officials who handle classified files.

According to the European External Action Service's (EEAS) draft budget for 2014, seen by EUobserver, spending on secure communications is to go down from €10.8 million this year to €8.3 million next year - a drop of 23 percent.

An additional one page memo, also seen by this website, gives more detail.

It says the EEAS will slash funds for the so...