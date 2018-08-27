EU commissioner goes against Merkel on Balkans borders

The European Commission has endorsed the idea of a potential Kosovo-Serbia border change, going against Germany and breaking a former taboo.

"Whatever the solution finally is, and we should not exclude anything ... [it] should respect that the overarching goal is stability in the region," EU enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn said at a symposium in Alpbach, Austria, on Saturday (25 August).

"We should leave it to them [Serbia and Kosovo] ... finding a solution will be support...