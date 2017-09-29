Ad
EU leaders brainstormed in Tallinn on the future direction of Europe (Photo: eu2017ee/Flickr)

EU leaders promise action after Tallinn brainstorming

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders agreed on Friday (29 September) to work out a roadmap of concrete actions to address the concerns of EU citizens, who have been increasingly voting for populist parties across the continent.

European Council chief Donald Tusk will consult with all member states in the next two weeks and will draw up for the next year a working program of palpable actions that EU leaders will then agree on.

It would include the launch of a permanent defence cooperation by the end of th...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

