Ad
euobserver
Phoenix mural in UN Security Council chamber in New York. A vote is expected on Friday (Photo: United Nations Photo)

EU softens Syria resolution in bid for UN support

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have indicated there will be no military action in Syria and called for protesters not to attack security forces in the latest draft of a UN Security Council resolution.

France and the UK circulated the text in New York on Wednesday (8 June), some 10 days after the initial version. Foreign ministries in various time zones are digesting the paper, with a vote expected on Friday.

The new draft adds a clause saying "the only solution to the current crisis in Syria is t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Phoenix mural in UN Security Council chamber in New York. A vote is expected on Friday (Photo: United Nations Photo)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections