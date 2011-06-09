EU softens Syria resolution in bid for UN support

EU countries have indicated there will be no military action in Syria and called for protesters not to attack security forces in the latest draft of a UN Security Council resolution.

France and the UK circulated the text in New York on Wednesday (8 June), some 10 days after the initial version. Foreign ministries in various time zones are digesting the paper, with a vote expected on Friday.

The new draft adds a clause saying "the only solution to the current crisis in Syria is t...