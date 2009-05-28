Ad
Man surveys war damage in Gaza after Israel's Operation Cast Lead in December and January (Photo: Amir Farshad Ebrahimi)

EU sketches out conditions for upgrade with Israel

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU will at a meeting with Israeli foreign minister Avigdor Lieberman next month sketch out three conditions for upgrading relations, according to a draft declaration seen by EUobserver.

The text says that the meeting in Brussels on 15 June "confirms the great importance the European Union is attaching to its relations with Israel and its readiness to continue strengthening our bilateral relationship."

But it does not give any timetable for implementing a formal upgrade in bil...

